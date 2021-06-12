Police appeal for missing Castleford man who may be in Leeds city centre

Richard Cookman

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Castleford.

West Yorkshire Police believe Richard Cookman may have travelled to Leeds city centre.

The 35-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Castleford on Friday (Jun 11).

He is described as white male, 6ft tall, slim build with short brown hair.

Richard was last seen wearing light blue denim trousers, a grey jumper and blue t-shirt.