Police appeal for missing Castleford man who may be in Leeds city centre
Have you seen Richard Cookman?
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 7:58 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 8:02 am
Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Castleford.
West Yorkshire Police believe Richard Cookman may have travelled to Leeds city centre.
The 35-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Castleford on Friday (Jun 11).
He is described as white male, 6ft tall, slim build with short brown hair.
Richard was last seen wearing light blue denim trousers, a grey jumper and blue t-shirt.
Police are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have seen him or may have any information that could help the police find Richard is asked to call them on 101, quoting log number 217 of June 12.