Police appeal: Help find Alex Wilby who is missing from home in Ryhill

Police are appealing for information about Alex Wilby, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Alex, 38, was last seen leaving his family address in the Ryhill area on the morning of Sunday, November 24.

He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, and was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black jogging bottoms and white and black trainers.

DI Sarah Degnan of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries remain to locate Alex in the Ryhill area and are extremely concerned for his welfare, as are his family.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Alex or have any information which could assist us in finding him to contact 101, quoting log 1075 of 24 November.