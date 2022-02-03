Police appeal to find next of kin of Wakefield man who died in Scarborough

Police are appealing for help in tracing the family of a man who died in Scarborough earlier this week.

Terence John Hoy, 62, was found at his home in the seaside town on Tuesday, February 1.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers working on behalf of the Coroner are now seeking to identify any family members.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett.