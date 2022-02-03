Police appeal to find next of kin of Wakefield man who died in Scarborough
Police are appealing for help in tracing the family of a man who died in Scarborough earlier this week.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:56 am
Terence John Hoy, 62, was found at his home in the seaside town on Tuesday, February 1.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers working on behalf of the Coroner are now seeking to identify any family members.
It is believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett.
If you have any information that could help find his next of kin, please email [email protected]