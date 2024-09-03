Police appeal to find teen missing from home in Whitby who travelled by train to Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Wakefield teenager who has been reported missing.

Logan Long, aged 16, was reported missing from the Filey area of North Yorkshire on August 29.

Enquiries have confirmed that Logan travelled by train to Wakefield Westgate on August 30, arriving at 8.57am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are concerns for his welfare given his age and police need to locate Logan to confirm that he is safe and well.

Logan Long, aged 16, was reported missing from the Filey area.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, slim build.

If anyone has seen Logan or has any information about his whereabouts or movements, they are asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240473162.