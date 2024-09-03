Police appeal to find teen missing from home in Whitby who travelled by train to Wakefield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Logan Long, aged 16, was reported missing from the Filey area of North Yorkshire on August 29.
Enquiries have confirmed that Logan travelled by train to Wakefield Westgate on August 30, arriving at 8.57am.
There are concerns for his welfare given his age and police need to locate Logan to confirm that he is safe and well.
He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, slim build.
If anyone has seen Logan or has any information about his whereabouts or movements, they are asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240473162.