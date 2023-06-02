Laura, 31, was last seen in the Marshway area in the early hours of Thursday, May 25 and concerns are growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5ins tall and as having brown hair.

She also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Laura Cole is missing - have you seen her?

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Laura, who is known to frequent Wakefield city centre and may also have links to the Doncaster area.

Anyone who has information about where whereabouts or who has seen her is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing police log 2081 of May 28.