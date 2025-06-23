Police 'concerned for the welfare' of Wakefield man missing from home

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from home in Wakefield.

Stephen Doonan, 58, was last in the Doncaster Road area at around 11am on Friday, June 20, and is not known to have had contact with anyone since that time.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with grey hair and beard. He is said to have mobility issues.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or had any contact with Stephen since Friday morning or anyone who has information that could assist police in their enquiries to locate him.

Information can be passed to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log number 1534 of 22 June.