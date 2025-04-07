Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing teenage girl from Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
Layla was last seen in the Netherton area on Saturday.
Police are appealing for information to help fine Layla Catton, 17, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Layla was last seen in the Netherton area at around 9.30pm on Saturday, April 5.

She has links to Huddersfield and Bradford.

Layla is described as being of mixed race, five foot seven and of medium build with black hair and black hair extensions.

Officers are concerned for Layla’s welfare and are making enquiries to locate her.

If you have any information that could help, please contact Wakefield police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0041 of April 7.

