Police ‘crime and disorder’ concerns over environment festival for almost 500 people

West Yorkshire Police said it has concerns over crime and disorder at the four-day event due to be held at Newland Park next month.

Plans have been submitted to hold the Northern Green Gathering between August 15 and 18.

The event is described as a “small, off-grid family gathering with a focus on environmental issues and sustainability.”

Organisers have applied for a temporary event notice (TEN) which includes serving alcohol and playing live and recorded music.

West Yorkshire Police has objected to a four-day eco-friendly festival being held Newland Park, Wakefield.

If approved, it would feature talks on environmental issues, workshops, children’s activities, food traders and healing practitioners.

The event would take place in two fields central to the Newland Park estate, near Altofts, with Newland Lane used as a public entrance.

Birkwood Road would be used as an entrance for crew, artists, traders and emergency vehicles.

Documents submitted to the council say previous similar events have been held in Ashbourne, in Derbyshire, and Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

It describes the Newland Park gathering as a “scaled down version” of previous events “with a view to obtaining a full premises licence and expanding the event next year.”

PC Toby Warden has objected to the scheme on behalf of West Yorkshire Police.

PC Warden’s objection letter says: “The application would allow the premises to operate for the sale of alcohol, provision of regulated entertainment and provision of late-night refreshment for a 50-hour period with no control measures in place to promote licensing objectives.

“The applicant states that there will be a maximum number of 499 people at any one time, but nothing to say how it will be controlled.

PC Warden said the application lacked a detailed event management plan or information about security.

The officer added: “It is the firm belief of West Yorkshire Police that to grant this TEN would undermine the crime and disorder objective.”