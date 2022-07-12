Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for missing teenager

Kevin Smith was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on June 16.

He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on June 16.

It is believed he is still in the Wakefield district area and West Yorkshire Police is now leading enquiries to locate him.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.