Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for missing teenager

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from home and is believed to be in the Knottingley area.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:59 pm

Kevin Smith was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on June 16.

He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on June 16.

It is believed he is still in the Wakefield district area and West Yorkshire Police is now leading enquiries to locate him.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.

Anyone who has seen Kevin or who has information about his whereabouts or movements is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1349 of 17/06.

