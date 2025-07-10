Police in Lupset: Wakefield Police carry out special operation in Lupset following spike in vehicular crime

Wakefield NPT carried out the operation, in Lupset, on Tuesday.

The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation on Tuesday (July 8) – trying car doors on streets in Lupset to see if they were locked and checking if any valuables were on display.

The operation took place on streets which have recently been targeted for vehicle crime: Manor Road, Sycamore Copse, Radcliffe Road and Snapethorpe Road.

Posting to social media, Wakefield Central NPT said: “PCSOs from Wakefield Central NPT West carried out an operation in Lupset along streets which have recently been targeted for vehicle crime. The idea was to try car door handles and check inside vehicles for valuables on display.

“A total of seven cars were unlocked or had valuables on display. The owners were notified immediately and given words of advice with vehicle crime prevention information.

“The officers received great feedback from residents, once they realised what was happening and that their cars were not being broken into!

"The officers were also impressed by how vigilant and observant residents were when they spotted ‘suspicious people’ in their street”.

Wakefield NPT will carry out similair operation throughout the month, across the district – specifically in the Lupset and Thornes area.

The operation follows a rise in vehicular crime within the area.

On the increase West Yorkshire Police said: “Theft from vehicles is on the rise with many offences occurring when vehicles have been left unlocked or left with valuable items on display.

"Don’t make it easy for criminals – remove valuable items and lock your vehicle when you walk away”.