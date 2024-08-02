Police 'increasingly concerned' about welfare of missing teenage brothers believed to be in Knottingley

Luke and Charlie Prentice were reported missing on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information to help locate two teenage brothers who have been reported missing and are believed to be in Knottingley.

Luke Prentice, aged 15, and Charlie Prentice, aged 14, were reported missing on Sunday (July 28) and were last seen at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield.

The pair have since been sighted in the Knottingley area of Wakefield.

Luke is described as a white male, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and with short, dark, swept over hair.

Charlie is described as a white male, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and with strawberry blonde curly hair.

Officers are increasingly concerned about their welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen them or knows of their whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1556 28/7.