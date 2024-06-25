Police investigating after body found in water at River Calder in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water in Wakefield.

Police received reports of a body in the water at The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 2.41pm yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services attended and the body was recovered from the water.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...