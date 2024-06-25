Police investigating after body found in water at River Calder in Wakefield
Police are investigating after a body was found in the water in Wakefield.
Police received reports of a body in the water at The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 2.41pm yesterday afternoon (Monday).
Emergency services attended and the body was recovered from the water.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries to establish identity and cause of death are currently ongoing and at an early stage.”