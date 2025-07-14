Police investigating serious incident in Agbrigg after men spotted with a 'machete'

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
placeholder image
The incident took place on Agbrigg Road on Friday evening.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward after men were spotted with a ‘machete’ in Agbrigg.

The men were spotted ‘waving’ the weapon at drivers travelling down Agbrigg Road, on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of possession an offensive weapon which took place on Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, at around 6:20pm on Friday, July 11”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250395399.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

