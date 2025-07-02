Police issue statement after 'significant amount of blood' found on busy Wakefield road

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
The blood was found on a part of Batley Road, in Kirkhamgate, that crosses over the M1.placeholder image
The blood was found on a part of Batley Road, in Kirkhamgate, that crosses over the M1.
Police have released a statement after members of the public found blood on a busy Wakefield road.

Police were called to an area of Batley Road, which crosses over the M1, yesterday (Tuesday) morning following reports from a member of the public that a ‘significant amount of blood’ was found in the area.

Since then, police have confirmed that a member of the public has come forward to explain how it got there.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public has contacted police in relation to this matter and provided an account of what took place. “The matter is not being treated as suspicious”.

