Police issue statement after 'significant amount of blood' found on busy Wakefield road
Police have released a statement after members of the public found blood on a busy Wakefield road.
Police were called to an area of Batley Road, which crosses over the M1, yesterday (Tuesday) morning following reports from a member of the public that a ‘significant amount of blood’ was found in the area.
Since then, police have confirmed that a member of the public has come forward to explain how it got there.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public has contacted police in relation to this matter and provided an account of what took place. “The matter is not being treated as suspicious”.
