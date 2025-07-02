Police issue statement after 'significant amount of blood' found on busy Wakefield road

The blood was found on a part of Batley Road, in Kirkhamgate, that crosses over the M1.

Police were called to an area of Batley Road, which crosses over the M1, yesterday (Tuesday) morning following reports from a member of the public that a ‘significant amount of blood’ was found in the area.

Since then, police have confirmed that a member of the public has come forward to explain how it got there.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public has contacted police in relation to this matter and provided an account of what took place. “The matter is not being treated as suspicious”.