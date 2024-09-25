Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing Haroon Ahmed from Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urgently appealing for information on Haroon Ahmed, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Haroon is 35 and was last seen at his home in the city at around 10pm on Monday.

He is described as about 5ft 6ins tall, medium build and is believed to be wearing a grey blanket.

There are serious concerns for the welfare of Haroon and officers are urgently making enquiries to locate him.

If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 999, quoting log 85 of 24 September.