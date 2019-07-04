Police name two victims of head-on taxi crash in Pontefract

A married couple have been named as the victims of a head-on crash in Pontefract.

Paul and Susan Gossedge, from Ackworth, died after the taxi in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Mrs Gossedge, 69, was a rear sear passenger in the taxi and died at the scene. Mr Gossedge, 70, received serious injuries and passed away in hospital on Monday evening.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash on Castle Syke Hill.

The 45-year-old driver of the taxi was also seriously injured as was a 16-year-old female in the other vehicle, a Honda Civic.

The 21-year-old Honda driver, who was also seriously injured, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the A628 Castle Syke Hill, on Friday, June 28.

The incident involved a black Honda Civic and a grey Toyota Prius taxi. The Honda was travelling north towards Pontefract at the time of the collision with the taxi heading in the opposite direction.

DS Alison Webb of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision which has tragically resulted in the deaths of Mr and Mrs Gossedge as well as serious injuries to the drivers of both vehicles and a 16-year-old girl in the Honda.

“Anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly those with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13190328154.”