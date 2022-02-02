Police name Wakefield cyclist who died in Barnsdale Road crash
Police investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a cyclist near Castleford have released details of the man who died.
Steven Barker, who was 48 and from Lofthouse, passed away in hospital on Saturday following the collision on Barnsdale Road at about 7.15am on Friday, January 28.
Mr Barker was riding a bicycle which was in collision with a Nissan NV300 van.
Both the van and the bike were travelling in the same direction at the time of the collision.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate this collision and anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist, is asked to contact MCET on 101, referencing police log 0298 of January 28.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.