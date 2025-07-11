Police patrolling open water beauty spots for swimmers as temperatures rise

Everyone deserves to enjoy the outdoors without risk - and with the right education, accidental drownings are preventable.

With temperatures rising this weekend and the summer holidays just around the corner, it’s more important than ever to talk about staying safe near open water.

West Yorkshire Police will have officers patrolling the open water beauty spots across the district this weekend along with West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and are urging people to talk to children about the dangers of open water swimming.

“Talk to children and teens in your family, remind them that swimming in open water is extremely dangerous.

" Hidden dangers can be beneath the surface of ponds, lakes and flooded quarries, as well as slippery rocks and sudden changes in water depth.

"They might be hot and fancy taking a dip to cool down, but cold-water shock can kill.”

If you / they see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for fire and rescue.

Tell them to float on their back and throw them something that floats.

Previous warm and sunny weather has seen people risking their lives, and sadly losing their lives, by swimming in open water– despite signs warning them not to.

People are also being urged to remember that lighting fires or bringing any kind of barbecue equipment, including single-use barbecue trays, to parks or green spaces is not allowed.