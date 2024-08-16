Police probe after man found with serious injuries on Birch Street in Wakefield
Patrick Glogowski, 29, from Wakefield, was found injured at around 10am on Sunday on Birch Street, Wakefield.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where his injuries are described as life-threatening.
As part of ongoing enquiries to establish how Patrick sustained his injuries, police are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation.
They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Patrick's movements between August 10 to the morning of August 11.
He was found wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log reference 622 of 11 August.