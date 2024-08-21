Police release new image of missing 73-year-old Wakefield man, Peter Woolner
Police investigating the disappearance of a man from Wakefield have issued a new picture of when he was last seen.
The image shows Peter Woolner, 73, at York railway station yesterday (Tuesday) morning.
Officers are continuing enquiries to establish if he has taken any further transport.
There are significant concerns for the welfare of Peter, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
If you can assist our officers in locating Peter then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 760 of 20 August.