Police search underway after reports of man seen entering River Aire in Knottingley
An investigation is underway following reports of a man missing in the River Aire in Knottingley.
Emergency services were called at around 10pm last night (Wednesday) to reports of a man seen entering the river.
The fire service, ambulance and police were at the scene near Beech Court.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were informed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 10:09pm yesterday (Wednesday, 10 July) that they had received a report of a man entering the River Aire near The Island, Knottingley.
"A multi-agency search was conducted last night with enquiries continuing today.”