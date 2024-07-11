Police search underway after reports of man seen entering River Aire in Knottingley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is underway following reports of a man missing in the River Aire in Knottingley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at around 10pm last night (Wednesday) to reports of a man seen entering the river.

The fire service, ambulance and police were at the scene near Beech Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were informed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 10:09pm yesterday (Wednesday, 10 July) that they had received a report of a man entering the River Aire near The Island, Knottingley.

"A multi-agency search was conducted last night with enquiries continuing today.”