Police search underway after reports of man seen entering River Aire in Knottingley

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
An investigation is underway following reports of a man missing in the River Aire in Knottingley.

Emergency services were called at around 10pm last night (Wednesday) to reports of a man seen entering the river.

The fire service, ambulance and police were at the scene near Beech Court.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were informed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 10:09pm yesterday (Wednesday, 10 July) that they had received a report of a man entering the River Aire near The Island, Knottingley.

"A multi-agency search was conducted last night with enquiries continuing today.”

