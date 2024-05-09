Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers searching for missing man Allyn Grayson from Rothwell have found the body of a man in woodland.

Mr Grayson, aged 50, was last seen at the Head of Steam pub, in Park Row, in the city centre at about 5.30pm on May 4.

He had gone to the pub with a friend after the game at Elland Road but left suddenly without explanation.

He was seen on CCTV around Lands Lane and Briggate a short time later.

Police said Mr Grayson’s disappearance was completely out of character and were carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

But police discovered the body in a wooded area close to Hunslet Road and the A61 in Rothwell shortly after 11.20am this morning.