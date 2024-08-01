Police share welfare concerns over missing teenager who was last seen on Monday

Logan Long is known to have links to the Walton and Kettlethorpe area.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 16-year-old Logan Long in Wakefield.

Logan, aged 16, was reporting missing from his home in Alverthorpe on July 28.

He is described as a white male, 5ft8 tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve top and dark shorts and a blue jacket,

He was last seen on School Lane in Walton on at around 4.30pm on July 29.

His family are concerned for his welfare due to the amount of time he’s not been seen.

He is known to have links to the Walton and Kettlethorpe area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 353 of 28 July.