Police surround The Ridings following serious incident this afternoon

Almshouse Lane is currently closed, with police cordons in place.

Emergency services remain at the Wakefield shopping centre following a ‘serious’ incident this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the The Ridings this afternoon after receiving a call expressing concern for the safety of a person at the location.

Reports and eyewitness accounts say an individual ‘fell’ from the centre’s roof earlier today (Monday, October 13).

Almshouse Lane is currently closed, with police cordons in place.

Ambulances are also currently on the scene.

We will update this story as it unfolds.