Police surround The Ridings following serious incident this afternoon
Emergency services remain at the Wakefield shopping centre following a ‘serious’ incident this afternoon.
Emergency services attended the The Ridings this afternoon after receiving a call expressing concern for the safety of a person at the location.
Reports and eyewitness accounts say an individual ‘fell’ from the centre’s roof earlier today (Monday, October 13).
Almshouse Lane is currently closed, with police cordons in place.
Ambulances are also currently on the scene.
We will update this story as it unfolds.