Police warning as officers continue search for missing teenager Charlie Prentice
Officers are continuing their efforts to locate Charlie Prentice who was last seen at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield, but is believed to have returned to the Knottingley area, where his brother Luke, 15, was located this morning.
Information suggested Luke, and Charlie, 14, who were reported missing on Sunday, July 28, were staying in the area and officers are advising anyone who is helping Charlie to avoid the police may be committing a criminal offence.
There are significant concerns for Charlie’s welfare and police are advising anyone to call 101, or use our livechat facility if he is seen.
Charlie is described as white ,of slim build, wearing dark clothing and with strawberry blonde curly hair.
If you can assist officers in locating Charlie then please contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting log reference 1556 of 28/7.