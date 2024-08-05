Police warning as officers continue search for missing teenager Charlie Prentice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for a teenage boy who has been reported missing have issued a warning to anyone who might be harbouring him.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are continuing their efforts to locate Charlie Prentice who was last seen at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield, but is believed to have returned to the Knottingley area, where his brother Luke, 15, was located this morning.

Information suggested Luke, and Charlie, 14, who were reported missing on Sunday, July 28, were staying in the area and officers are advising anyone who is helping Charlie to avoid the police may be committing a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are significant concerns for Charlie’s welfare and police are advising anyone to call 101, or use our livechat facility if he is seen.

Officers are continuing their efforts to locate Charlie Prentice who was last seen at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield, but is believed to have returned to the Knottingley area, where his brother Luke, 15, was located this morning.

Charlie is described as white ,of slim build, wearing dark clothing and with strawberry blonde curly hair.

If you can assist officers in locating Charlie then please contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting log reference 1556 of 28/7.