Poll cards set to land on Wakefield doormats this week in preparation for May elections

The poll cards are being sent out to all registered voters in the district. The cards include details of the local polling station and times of polling for the local election, which is on Thursday, May 5.

Anyone who is registered to vote but has not received their poll card by Monday, April 4 should contact Electoral Services on 01924 305023 or email [email protected]

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Poll cards are being delivered to people who have registered to vote. If you don’t receive yours then you will need to make sure you are registered.

“Even if you think you are already registered, it’s important to double check. Many people think they are automatically registered because they pay council tax, but this isn’t true.

"Registering is quick and easy, so make sure you’re registered before the deadline.”

It is quick and simple to register by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. People will need their date of birth and National Insurance number to be able to register. People must be registered by midnight on Thursday, 14 April to be able to vote.

Gillian Marshall added: “Those aged 16 and 17 can also register to vote so that they will be eligible to vote in the next election after their 18th birthday. If you will be 18 by May 5, you should register.”

Anyone who has moved house recently, or changed other details such as their name, may not be registered correctly so should contact Electoral Services to check by calling 01924 305023 or by emailing [email protected]

Residents who are unable to attend the polling station to vote may be able to vote by post or proxy.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, 19 April.