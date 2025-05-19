Pontefract 10k: Fabulous photos as thousands of runners take part in annual charity run

The popularity of the event has grown over the years thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and the steady course which presents a great route for seasoned runners or those looking to complete their first ever 10K.
They included athletic teams, friends, work colleagues, all taking the time – and energy – to raise funds for many charities.
A powerful display of community spirit was on display as 86 staff members from Pontefract Academies Trust came together to run in support of a teacher from Carleton High School and her family.
Staff from across the Trust have raised almost £10,000 so far for teacher Laura Stephenson’s young son, Oliver, who is bravely facing a second battle with neuroblastoma.
