Pontefract author to publish book about historic alien abduction on 50th anniversary of famous incident

Phillip Mantle, from Pontefract, has written the book 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt - the Pascagoula Alien Abduction', alongside co-author Dr Irena Scott, a retired US academic.

The book is fully illustrated with photographs, documents, newspaper cuttings and exclusive artwork by UK artist Jason Gleaves and has a foreword by Calvin Parker.

The Pascagoula alien abduction concerns the alleged abduction of two shipyard workers in 1973 after they had gone fishing.

Philip Mantle, Pontefract author, is releasing his new book covering a 1970's Alien Abduction

The two men claimed to have been abducted and have seen “three bizarre-looking humanoid entities” that came from a “rugby ball-shaped object”.

The book is described by the authors as a “concentrated focus on the independent eyewitness testimony, the puncture wounds evidence, the hypnosis sessions of the new witnesses and of Calvin Parker, both of which were conducted exclusively for this book and it is left for the reader to draw their own conclusion”.

Phillip has written numerous books about aliens and other unexplained phenomena, and has recently been featured across multiple British media.

The final cover of the new book, "Beyond Reasonable Doubt"

In a statement describing the book, he said he thinks the book will “stand up on its own”.

"This year, 2023, will be the 50th anniversary of this encounter and we have provided all of the evidence we have,” he said.

"All we ask is for you to take an objective look at this evidence and see if you agree with us or not.

"We believe that the evidence provided in this book, if it was taken to court, could prove something truly extraordinary took place that October night in 1973 in the Pascagoula area.”