Pontefract bar to host charity do inspired by Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity do at Pontefract bar with a theme based on Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights will raise money for a local hospice and foodbank.

The event, on Saturday, August 31, at the Northern Social will raise money for Pontefract Foodbank and the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Comedian Ted Robbins, who played villain Den Perry in the show, will perform a set on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers hope everyone will partake in fancy dress from Phoenix Nights or its Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere spinoff.

Phoenix Nights

There will be a Stars in Their Eyes competition, bingo, raffle, bouncy castle and bull riding competition

Tickets will be £15 and all profits go to the charities.

The event will run from 3pm until midnight, with last entry at 9.30pm.

Phoenix Nights was broadcast in 2001 and 2002, and its depiction of a northern working men’s club was a key aspect of Peter Kay’s rise to stardom.