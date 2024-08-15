Pontefract bar to host charity do inspired by Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights
The event, on Saturday, August 31, at the Northern Social will raise money for Pontefract Foodbank and the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Comedian Ted Robbins, who played villain Den Perry in the show, will perform a set on the night.
Organisers hope everyone will partake in fancy dress from Phoenix Nights or its Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere spinoff.
There will be a Stars in Their Eyes competition, bingo, raffle, bouncy castle and bull riding competition
Tickets will be £15 and all profits go to the charities.
The event will run from 3pm until midnight, with last entry at 9.30pm.
Phoenix Nights was broadcast in 2001 and 2002, and its depiction of a northern working men’s club was a key aspect of Peter Kay’s rise to stardom.
