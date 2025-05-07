Pontefract boutique boosts fundraising for hospice with Spring Fashion Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pontefract boutique owner has raised an incredible £4,479 for The Prince of Wales Hospice – with over £2,000 raised from one night alone during a Spring Fashion Show.

Suzi’s Boutique has been a long-standing supporter of the hospice, but their recent fundraising efforts have reached new heights thanks to the dedication of new owner Penny Hewitt, who took over the boutique in September 2024.

Penny, a retired teacher, had previously supported the boutique and its fundraising events with her friend Sue Ayre, the shop’s founder.

When she became the owner, she decided to continue that legacy.

Penny Hewitt and Deborah Byrne from Suzi's Boutique.

Penny said: “I understand more than ever how important it is to shop local and support the community.

"Everybody knows somebody who has received hospice care, so it feels right to support The Prince of Wales Hospice where we can.”

The Spring Fashion Show, held at The Northern Social (who donated their venue for free) brought in £2,055 from ticket sales, a raffle, and auction on the night.

Local businesses rallied around the cause, donating raffle prizes.

Penny said: “The Robin Hood pub donated a hamper of alcohol, which we decided to auction off, and raised £200. Every business we approached for a raffle prize said absolutely.”

Penny also shared how much community spirit went into making the night a success.

“There was such a strong sense of community from everyone involved,” she said.

"Local charity supporters Ruth Cain and her partner Allen Haywood helped run the evening, while Michelle Grainger and a fantastic team of volunteers took charge of the raffle and kept everything running smoothly. It truly was a team effort.

"I’m so grateful to my incredible team at Suzi’s Boutique, too. This wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work and enthusiasm.

"From planning to styling and everything in between, they made the event what it was.”

Beyond events, the boutique supports the hospice all year round.

“We legally have to charge for carrier bags, so instead we ask for a donation to the hospice.

"Our customers are incredibly generous and often give more than the cost of the bag because they know where it’s going.

“It feels amazing to know we’ve raised over £4,400. We’re already planning our next event.”