Pontefract brand of gin launched

A brand of gin celebrating Pontefract’s heritage has been launched.

David Flint, an electrical engineer by trade, has created Pomfret Gin, inspired by Pontefract’s rich history.

He said: “I got the idea working at someone's house and saw a bottle of Manchester gin and thought 'why haven't' we got one here?'

"We have Pontefract cakes and I could tie it in with liquorice and our heritage. I thought, 'let's make Pontefract famous for something again'.”

The gin in onsale online now and the first batch has sold out, though more stock is due next week.

David, born and bred in the town, said: “When we approached brewers, the man we spoke to said ‘you've got a brand here’.

"There are so many brands out there you need a story and heritage – and Pontefract has a lot of rich history.

“I’ve alway wanted to do something but never had an idea and this just popped into my head. The town is having a resurgence and there's money going into it, it just seemed to fit.”

The branding for the gin draws on historical elements from the town such as Pontefract Castle.

A promotional video on the website shows mysterious, medieval hooded figures opening a chest inside castle walls.

A blurb on the website says: “Once known as Pomfret, the town of Pontefract is steeped in centuries of legend – from kings and castles to secret keys and a world-renowned liquorice legacy.

"Inspired by this rich past, Pomfret Gin is a bold, elegant spirit that celebrates Yorkshire’s heritage while defining its future in craft distilling.

"Distilled by a World Gin Awards 2025-winning distillery, Pomfret Gin is a luxurious English dry gin, crafted with exceptional precision and a commitment to quality.

"Infused with traditional botanicals, our recipe features liquorice root, wild Yorkshire gorse, and locally sourced honey – a respectful nod to George Dunhill, the man behind the original Pontefract Cake.

"Smooth, balanced, and unmistakably refined, Pomfret Gin is designed to stand apart.

"Whether enjoyed over ice with a splash of tonic and a slice of pink grapefruit, or paired with ginger ale and a sprig of rosemary for a bold Yorkshire twist, every serve is a celebration of flavour, history, and craftsmanship."

Visit pomfretbrewery.co.uk to order when the gin is back in stock.