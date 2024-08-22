Pontefract care home celebrate therapy dog that ‘lifts spirits’ to mark International Dog Day
Priory Gardens is honouring Luca, a ten-year-old Chihuahua, who frequently visits the home to provide ‘Pets as Therapy’ sessions for residents. The care home honoured the Chihuahua that continues to help put a smile on residents’ faces.
Luca enjoys meeting residents at Priory Gardens, and he also loves sitting on residents’ laps to be cuddled. For residents, contact with Luca brings back memories and helps them relax, reduce stress and increase their happiness in the home.
Luca continually visits the home to make an important difference for residents and members of staff. Residents and colleagues showed their appreciation for Luca, who has been visiting Priory Gardens for the past three years.
International Dog Day was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as to encourage adoption.
The awareness day also highlights the importance of helping people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog. Having a pet dog in a care home can offer many benefits to the elderly, including enhancing therapeutic care and providing companionship.
Residents can also improve their wellbeing by engaging with dogs and they can help facilitate better social interaction. Allison Gill, Home Manager at Priory Gardens, commemorated all the joy that Luca brings to residents.
Residents and colleagueshave enjoyed watching Luca grow to become more confident. Many residents have previously owned dogs, and they love to talk about their own experiences.
Allison Gill, Home Manager at Priory Gardens Care Home, said: “We are so lucky to have a regular weekly visit from Luca, our 'Pets as Therapy' dog. Residents and colleagues really look forward to his next visit, as it makes them happy and relaxed.
“We reminisce about dogs once owned and loved by our residents. Our room visits are so good for the wellbeing of our residents who are nursed in bed.
“Luca lifts residents’ moods and spirits at Priory Gardens.”
Barbara Burkinshaw, resident at Priory Gardens, commented: “I love to ask Luca’s owner, Pat Boggit, questions about Luca’s age, if he's had some treats and find out interesting facts and information about Luca. Seeing Luca always puts a smile on my face.”
