Pontefract Castle gains prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025 from Tripadvisor

Pontefract Castle has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s prestigious ‘Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025’.

The award places the historic landmark in the top of 10 per cent of visitor attractions worldwide.

It’s based on positive reviews, saves and ratings on the popular Tripadvisor website.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It’s great that Pontefract Castle’s popularity has again been recognised with this award.

"What makes it so special is that it’s based on great feedback from hundreds of visitors. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to share their experiences.”

It is the fifth time the castle has been recognised in these awards.

One review from July 2025, said: “What a little gem of a place - so much history! Who knew Pontefract was so important!

"You can definitely spend an hour or so here learning about the castle. We enjoyed it a lot, even in the pouring rain!”

Another review said: “I visited with my grandchildren and it was absolutely brilliant.

"Picnic tables and an immaculate garden. The playground and gift shop also wonderful and all absolutely free what a wonderful experience well done to all the volunteers there too!”

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor also offered her congratulations.

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.

"We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Find out about Pontefract Castle and plan your visit here

See Pontefract Castle’s TripAdvisor profile here

About Pontefract Castle

Visit Pontefract Castle, Key to the North! Built around 1086 by Ilbert de Lacy, it has many stories to tell.

The castle was a prison for Richard II and immortalised in Shakespeare's plays. It later played an important role during the English Civil Wars.

There is a café at Pontefract Castle, and its opening hours are – until September 30: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and October 1 – March 31: Wednesday to Sunday, 10.30am to 2.30pm.