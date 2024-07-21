Pontefract Castle wins prestigious Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the first time
The accreditation, supported by Historic England, recognised Wakefield Council for the management and promotion of the castle’s historic features.
Four parks run by Wakefield Council have also kept their Green Flag status.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are delighted to receive multiple Green Flag awards and the Green Heritage Site Accreditation.
"It is recognition of our commitment to maintaining and improving high quality parks and heritage sites for people and nature. I encourage people to get out and enjoy all the amazing places that make our district a great place to live and visit.”
Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to see Pontefract Castle recognised for the first time following the extensive conservation work that has taken place at the site. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff and volunteers that care for the castle, that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.
“It’s also fitting that we have received multiple awards during Our Year – Wakefield District 2024. Pugneys Country Park in particular will take centre stage over August Bank Holiday weekend when The Hatchling takes flight and soars over the lake.”
Anglers Country Park and Haw Park Wood have kept their Green Flags for the 16th and 17th years respectively.
Pugneys Country Park has also kept its Green Flag for the fourth year running and Pontefract Park its second.
The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.
