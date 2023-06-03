Pontefract Choral Society to perform summer concert at historic church
A Pontefract choral group will host its summer concert at a historic church in the town centre.
By James Carney
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Pontefract Choral Society with the YEP Brass Band will perform at St Giles’ Church on Saturday, June 10.
The concert, titled Music for a Summer’s Evening, will begin at 7.30pm.
It will include music from a variety of British composers including John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Karl Jenkins and Hubert Parry.
Tickets £10 from choir members or guests can pay on the door.
Accompanied under-16s free.