Pontefract Choral Society to perform summer concert at historic church

A Pontefract choral group will host its summer concert at a historic church in the town centre.
By James Carney
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Pontefract Choral Society with the YEP Brass Band will perform at St Giles’ Church on Saturday, June 10.

The concert, titled Music for a Summer’s Evening, will begin at 7.30pm.

It will include music from a variety of British composers including John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Karl Jenkins and Hubert Parry.

Pontefract Choral Society
Tickets £10 from choir members or guests can pay on the door.

Accompanied under-16s free.

