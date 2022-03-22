Pontefract Civic Society awarded lottery funding for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Community colleagues representing many more people delivering the Pontefract Civic Society Jubilee programme.

The town's civic society announced this week that it has received £9,100 from the fund and that it hopes it will be boosted by further Wakefield Council grants.

Pontefract Civic Society chair, Paul Cartwright said, “I am particularly thankful to vice-chair Phil Cook who is spearheading our engagement and coordination of a full programme, now approaching 50 events or activities. Also, my thanks go to Coun Lorna Malkin for her support in preparing the lottery bid.”

The programme will include two charity concerts and an afternoon tea led by Michelle Grainger, plus picnics, beacon lighting, street decorations, community art projects and workshops. There will also be activities at the Magistrates Market supported by Forever After.

Mr Cook said, “We’re so pleased that the contributions just keep coming from schools, community groups and businesses.

"We are particularly grateful to Rhona Crichton from Pontefract Art Club who is working on multiple areas of the programme, as well as workshops with celebrated local artist, Rachel List.”

If anyone has a project idea and they are prepared to lead on it, then please get in touch with Phil Cook via email [email protected]