Pontefract club and pub win Camra community awards

A Pontefract pub and club have both received awards for their community work.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carleton pub and Carleton Grange Club have been named Wakefield district Camra’s (Campaign for Real Ale) community pub and club of the year.

At an awards ceremony Wakefield Camra board member David Oates said: “I am here tonight, with a number of other committee and other members to recognise, and celebrate, the magnificent work Jodie Hughes, the general manager, and her staff do in supporting a range of community based activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub’s community interests include close work with the Pontefract Academies Trust, particularly in raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Trust and the Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.

Jodie Hughes, Kira Thompson and David Oates

It raised over £7,000 last year for Macmillan .

It hosts a local running club on a Tuesday and Thursday, which raises funds for rescue dogs.

It also supports a local children’s football team.

Mr Oates also paid tribute to the Carleton Grange Club and bar steward Phil Harwood.

David Oates and Phil Harwood

The club hosts ballroom dancing on Monday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, a quiz team competes in the Five Towns Quiz League on Monday nights and a theatre group meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

It puts on three productions a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday afternoons the bridge club meets and the club Monday evening is line dancing.

The Community Pub and Club Awards were introduced in 2023 by Wakefield Camra for pubs and clubs that serve good real ale to recognise the facilities, activities and support they provide for their immediate and wider communities.