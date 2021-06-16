Pontefract community band together for care home dementia patients

The Pontefract community has come together to raise funds for a care home, enabling them to buy an interactive touch table for its dementia residents

Elizabeth Tankard and activities coordinator Victoria Jenkins from Millfields Care Home have started fundraising in February, and within just three months have raised £2,000 with the help from the local community.

The extendable table has since been used in group and sensory activities to benefit residents in the home - including those who are living with dementia.

Victoria said: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who has donated and bought raffle tickets.

“The support we have received from the local community has been amazing, I am proud to be from this estate.”

Other features of the table include memory games, quizzes, art, colouring, games, music and games.

The home said that one of the residents loves horse racing and he has since used the table to bet on a virtual horse race, triggering happy memories from his younger years.

The residents have also used Google Earth to search their previous homes.

CLH HealthCare , who supply a vast range of products and services to the healthcare sector, said that interactive tables have been proven to help people with dementia to feel less bored, anxious or stressed because they are able to stay busy.

Care home manager, Laura Jones said: “The generosity from the local community has been overwhelming.

“We are very grateful for the donations we have received and to everyone who bought raffle tickets.

“Victoria and Elizabeth have done incredible work fundraising and the table has had a huge impact already, it has brought the residents so much joy.

