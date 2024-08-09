Pontefract Community Kitchen says food fight 'won’t stop us from doing what we do' after Cornish pasties, fruit and bread strewn across street
Cornish pasties, fruit, vegetables, bread and apples were among the items found strewn across Stuart Road in what was believed to be a food fight which took place soon after 7pm on Thursday evening (August 8).
Ann Lancaster, who runs the volunteer-run service providing free food to struggling families, said: “It was absolutely devastating.
“Why queue for food if this is what they’re going to do?”
Ann went to clean up the mess after receiving a call on Thursday evening about the food fight.
She said CCTV footage looks as though between four and seven adults were involved in the incident, which saw items from the food bank thrown across the street.
Describing the scene she found, Ann said: “It was quite emotional actually, I didn’t know what words to use when I actually got there and saw it all. We are determined to find who it was.”
Ann said the team are awaiting CCTV footage from local businesses and, once identified, the people who took part in the food fight will be barred from attending the food bank.
Ann added that the Community Kitchen is non-judgmental and open to people of all backgrounds, and will continue to be open to everyone despite the incident.
She added: “It is not going to ruin anything; we are still there supporting people. It won’t stop us from doing what we do.
“We will always be there for people that do need us.”