Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The organiser of Pontefract Community Kitchen says it was “absolutely devastating” to find items from the food bank thrown across the street on Thursday evening (August 8).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornish pasties, fruit, vegetables, bread and apples were among the items found strewn across Stuart Road in what was believed to be a food fight which took place soon after 7pm on Thursday evening (August 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Lancaster, who runs the volunteer-run service providing free food to struggling families, said: “It was absolutely devastating.

“Why queue for food if this is what they’re going to do?”

Ann Lancaster said she was called shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening to find food items from the Pontefract Community Kitchen had been thrown across the street

Ann went to clean up the mess after receiving a call on Thursday evening about the food fight.

She said CCTV footage looks as though between four and seven adults were involved in the incident, which saw items from the food bank thrown across the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the scene she found, Ann said: “It was quite emotional actually, I didn’t know what words to use when I actually got there and saw it all. We are determined to find who it was.”

Ann said the team are awaiting CCTV footage from local businesses and, once identified, the people who took part in the food fight will be barred from attending the food bank.

Ann Lancaster, who runs the Pontefract Community Kitchen, said the service will continue to be open to everyone despite the incident

Ann added that the Community Kitchen is non-judgmental and open to people of all backgrounds, and will continue to be open to everyone despite the incident.

She added: “It is not going to ruin anything; we are still there supporting people. It won’t stop us from doing what we do.

“We will always be there for people that do need us.”