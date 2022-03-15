Pontefract Crematorium to temporarily close for repairs

The crematorium will close on Thursday, April 21 and will reopen on Monday, May 9 2022.

Pontefract Crematorium is temporarily closing to allow for essential maintenance work.

The council has put plans in place to try and limit the impact, as much as possible, on bereaved families, and has been liaising with funeral directors and Celebrants, to ensure alternative arrangements can be made.

This will involve providing additional services at both Pontefract and Wakefield Crematoria prior to the closure and providing additional services at Wakefield Crematoria during the closure, including Saturday opening.

The neighbouring local authorities with crematoria have also been made aware of the situation and are prepared to offer services, if required.

Following an inspection of the cremators and chimney it was recommended that the three flues should be replaced, and the cremators undergo a full reline.

It was agreed that the work should take place at the same time to minimise disruption. The council is also taking the opportunity, while the crematorium is closed, to carry out internal and external improvements such as redecoration and resurfacing.

Due to the proximity to the works, the Chapel of Remembrance will also be closed during this period.

The remembrance books can be viewed online or, alternatively, if anyone wishes to view the books in person alternative arrangements can be made by contacting Bereavement Services.

The grounds will be open as normal.

Glynn Humphries, Corporate Director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change at Wakefield Council, said: “Our overriding concern is to support bereaved families in the district and provide a cremation for their loved ones.

“Closing the crematorium is unavoidable as the work must be done. Our bereavement services team is available for a conversation with residents to discuss their needs, if they wish.

“We want to reassure people that whilst that crematorium will be closed for a short time, other options are available close by, to give people a fitting end to their lives.”