Scott, who works for a window manufacturer, said the prize would be enjoyed by his wife and his eight-year-old daughter.

Now the only Mickey he’s looking forward to will be welcoming him and his family to Florida after he was ambushed by (Best of the Best) BOTB’s Sean Hall who gave him a video call to tell him he was this week’s Midweek Lifestyle competition winner.

He said: “We were thinking only recently about going to Disney, but because of the price of the trip we’d thought about going to Euro Disney in Paris rather than Disney World. This win obviously changes everything."

The prize includes flights, food and unlimited park rides, as well as £15,000 in cash.

When asked what he’d spend the cash on, Scott said: “To be honest, we’ll probably take the mortgage down a wee bit and maybe clear a few little debts. It will be good to start 2023 on a more even footing.”

BOTB offers a dream car to competition entrants each week as well as the Midweek Lifestyle prize, where other winners have bagged a Rolex, luxury holidays and £25,000 in cash.

Sean said: “Scott was such a lovely guy and we know every minute of this prize will be enjoyed to the full. We’re looking forward to seeing some pictures and, to be honest, given the weather at the moment, we’re incredibly jealous of his trip!”

