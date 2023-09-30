News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract firefighters come to the aid of a baby hedgehog stuck in a drainpipe for 48 hours

Firefighters have come to the aid of a baby hedgehog that had been stuck in a drainpipe for two days, following a call from help from a rescue centre
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
A baby hedgehog has been rescued by Pontefract Fire and Rescue following 48 hours trapped in a drainpipe

After an appeal was posted online by Castleford Hedgehog Rescue for someone, a crew from Pontefract Fire Station headed out to help the little creature, now named Deliah, out from the drain.

The appeal said: “Please come help us dig a hedgehog out from a drain that goes under the grass in WF8 - he's been in there for a few days and is squeaking. He's only a little baby.”

Delilah has been taken to the hedgehog rescue’s “base two”, where she is currently being looked after.

The rescue team has shared pictures, showing her wrapped in a heated blanket as she begins her recovery, with the staff posting on Facebook about how “all she's done is sleep, bless her, she's so exhausted!”.

Following the rescue, the team thanked the fire service for their help, saying: "What a crazy 48 hours we have had!

"Massive thank you to Pontefract fire service for coming out and helping us to get the little hedgehog out from the drain. We seriously couldn't have done it without you!

Following a call out, Pontefract Fire and Rescue came out to rescue Deliah, digging up the pipe and freeing the Hedgehog. Deliah is currently being cared for by the local Hedgehog rescue

"Delilah is now safe at base two.”

For more information on Castleford Hedgehog Rescue, to report a hedgehog in need or to make a donation, you can visit the team’s Justgiving page at Crowdfunding to Castleford Hedgehog Rescue on JustGiving

