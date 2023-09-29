Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great North Run, which see runners leave Newcastle and head across the Tyne Bridge through Gateshead to South Shields, was started this year by Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

It saw 60,000 participants line-up on the start line, and the race was Mo Farah's last before his retirement.

Nick Bell, taking part in his 5th GNR, said: “It was a brilliant experience, the warmest I have run!

"The crowds along the course were amazing, and to see the Red Arrows overhead was fantastic at the finish.

"Seeing everyone trying to escape the monsoon rain in space blankets is something I will never forget. We all had a great day.”

Mark Spence, chairman of the club, said: “We definitely had a great day in the North East, despite the extreme temperatures at the start and the biblical rain at the end. They’re definitely some stories to tell!

"As a club we are so proud to see the progress of many runners, and to have over 40 runners taking part in the half marathons in one day is a testament to how far the club has come.

Members of the Wakefield-based "Savvy Park Runnrz" competed in the "Great North Run" and the "Vale of York half marathon" in the past few weeks

"It’s great celebrating personal bests and achievements.

"Seeing our runners completing something they once thought wasn’t achievable and forging new friendships makes me extremely proud.”

Jaimie Farrand, Club membership secretary, ‘I’m so proud of our club, Savvy Park Runrz - we have grown & come so far since we started 2 years an ago. We are a family who all support each other. I ran the GNR with my sister who is also a member of the club & it was the best race I have ever entered. The support & atmosphere were amazing."

"I ran the GNR with my sister, who is also a member of the club, and it was the best race I have ever entered. The support and atmosphere were amazing.

"We both said never again after the six-hour journey home following the horrendous weather and gridlocked traffic, however we both purchased membership the next day to ensure entry for the next three years.

"I also look forward to representing our club at the Manchester half marathon next month, the Doncaster 10k in November with my husband (another member) and the Manchester marathon in April 2023.”

Savvy Park Runrz will also be hosting its final couch to 5k programme of the year, details will be available on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Michelle Bulloch, one of the recent Couch to 5k graduates, said: “I used to run before I had children and have tried many times to start again by myself. Always giving up after two or three weeks.

"I saw an advertisement for couch to 5k with Savvy Park Runrz and decided to give it a go. The support I received was amazing, and helped to achieve my goal.

"I graduated and have my couch to 5k medal along with lots of new friends who I can run with all year round no matter what the weather or how dark it is.