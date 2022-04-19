Pontefract gardening club welcomes disabled members

Edible gardening club Grow Wakefield has made disabled gardeners welcome at its Pontefract site

The club will see people with disabilities join with able-bodied gardeners to develop and share new skills. Working independently or together as a team, they will grow their own fruit and vegetables at their own pace in a supportive environment.

It is all thanks to Live Well Wakefield who have given local gardening organisation Grow Wakefield a grant to deliver the project that will create 12 new raised plots – six of them suitable for people with disabilities.

Grow Wakefield has 12 edible gardening clubs throughout Wakefield District and is a not-for-profit organisation that promotes growing your own food, health and wellbeing.

Gardeners visiting the Thornycroft Centre will be able to use the car park and grounds. The gardens are accessed from the car park by a ramp and wide hard surface path meaning that it is also suitable for any members in wheelchairs.

Andy Austerfield, the chief executive Officer of Grow Wakefield said: “Advancing years, disabilities and poor health can limit what a person can do. However, it’s still possible to enjoy gardening by designing and adapting the allotment. Something as simple as a raised bed can make it accessible.

“We are delighted to be able to provide this opportunity and are grateful to the Thornycroft Centre for allowing us to use their car park and grounds

“This is the first of our gardening clubs to have bespoke access for people with mobility issues and we hope that it proves popular. In fact, volunteers from The Prince’s Trust assembled the planters and one enjoyed it so much he has now joined us as a plot holder.”

Wendy, a member of the Pontefract group, said: When you have been a carer for a long time, your world shrinks.

“This gets you out of the house meeting like-minded people and you learn from each other.”

Another member, Simon is new to gardening. He said: “I find it relaxing to get outside and it is a lovely atmosphere plus I get to meet new people.

Grow Wakefield works with individuals, community groups, schools, businesses, housing associations and public bodies across the district to inspire and support local communities in transforming overgrown and under-used pieces of land from unloved spaces into food growing places.