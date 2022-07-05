Festival goers will be able to enjoy the two-day event in its rightful home in Pontefract town centre.

The festival was held digitally in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic but has returned to its rightful home in Pontefract town centre on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

Visitors are encouraged to check out a map online or pick up a programme on the day, providing a route of the trail and the chance to sample a number of mouthwatering dishes and drinks.

Liquorice allsorts cocktails, beef & liquorice stout pie with liquorice gravy, sticky toffee pudding with homemade liquorice, and honey gelato are among the sweet and savoury dishes to be served up.

Sunday is dedicated to family fun with activities to keep youngsters entertained. The town centre and Pontefract Castle have free activities, from 10am until 4pm, including glitter face painting, family friendly bubble workshop, liquorice jewellery making workshop, circus workshop, balloon modelling and music.

An art installation inspired by the liquorice plant and made of embroidery and pattern by local artist, Jessica Grady, with the help of visitors to her community workshops on Saturday, will be put on display at Pontefract library.

A fun-filled, candy-inspired parade featuring candy ribbon dancers and colourful roaming sweet characters will depart from the entrance to the Town Hall, on Sunday at 11am and 2pm, making its way to Pontefract Castle.

Inspired by the world of sweets, and set to a high energy soundtrack, dancers will encourage the public to follow the parade up to the Castle where there will be the grand finale of the parade.

Counc Michael Graham, Wakefield, Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is the first live Pontefract Liquorice Festival since 2019 and we’re excited to welcome people back to the town precinct for what promises to be a weekend full of free, family-orientated fun.

"Local food and drink businesses have done an exceptional job in producing tasty delights made with liquorice.

“Please come along, enjoy the festival and enter our competition to share your experiences with a chance to win a prize!”

The competition is open to everyone who visits one of the venues on the Food and Drink trail, orders a liquorice or sweet themed special, takes a picture and shares it on Facebook or Instagram. To enter, include a location, tag @ExperienceWakefield and hashtag #PLFcomp, or upload an image at https://expwake.co/PLFComp

The winner will receive a £50 gift voucher and be selected at random on Tuesday 12 July.