Pontefract man celebrates three years of being cancer-free by running Leeds 10K for Yorkshire Cancer Research

A man from Pontefract has raised over £500 to help bring cancer cures to Yorkshire after completing the Leeds 10K.

Four years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, 31-year-old Brad Hughes took on the challenge to help Yorkshire Cancer Research fund more life-saving treatments and research for people across the region.

The Leeds 10K has become a staple within the region’s calender, and saw thousands of fundraisers run through the city’s streets on June 14.

The event was also a way for Brad to celebrate three years of being cancer-free.

Brad was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2021 after experiencing pain and swelling in his groin and legs.

Initially told he had a urinary tract infection, he requested an ultrasound when his symptoms persisted.

He said: “I know my own body and I just knew it was something more serious. However, when the doctor said the word ‘cancer’, I fell into a total state of shock and was completely silent for the rest of the appointment.

"Thankfully, despite Covid-19 restrictions, my wife and mum were allowed to come into the room.

Brad completed the race alongside his friend of 15 years, Bruce.

"The whole meeting is a blur, but I remember my wife being the backbone throughout.”

The following month, Brad underwent surgery at Pinderfields Hospital, in Wakefield, to remove his testicle.

While the operation went smoothly, a CT scan three weeks later showed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

He began a nine-week course of chemotherapy, which required him to stay overnight at the Bexley Wing.

Brad continued: “The surgery went well, so I thought that was it.

"The next thing I knew, I was in and out of hospital undergoing an intense course of chemotherapy."

After Brad had completed his chemotherapy treatment, further scans revealed a large, non-cancerous testicular tumour, requiring him to undergo open surgery to remove it and nearby lymph nodes.

“Unfortunately I experienced heavy blood loss during the surgery, which meant it took twice as long as expected.” Brad explained.

"I had to stay in hospital for a week, without any visitors due to Covid-19 measures. That was the hardest part - not being able to see my family.”

Since receiving the all-clear in December 2021, Brad is now in his fourth year of having regular checks.

Taking on the Leeds 10K this year was a way for him to help others - by raising vital funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He said: “Taking part in the Leeds 10K was a way for me to turn a very difficult time into something positive for others.

"As a proud Yorkshireman, I wanted to support a local charity that helps other people with cancer in my region.

"I met many brilliant people during my treatment, including a guy called Joe, who was being treated for testicular cancer at the same time. He is now one of my close friends.”

Brad completed the race alongside his friend of 15 years, Bruce, and was greeted at the finish line by his wife, mum, dad, nephew and father-in-law.

He concluded: “I’m so grateful for my family and friends. I don’t know how I would’ve got through it without them. Crossing the finish line wasn’t just an achievement for me, it was a moment for all of us.

"Holding that medal with them by my side meant everything.”