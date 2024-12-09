Pontefract man charged following hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
A Pontefract man has been charged with making a series of hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police reporting firearms discharges and bomb threats.

Thomas Cannon, aged 25, of Drawbridge Close, has been charged with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

The charge relates to multiple calls made to West Yorkshire Police between December 3 and 6.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday, December 9).

