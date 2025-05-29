A man from Pontefract has raised thousands of pounds for Kidney Research UK by swimming across Derwent Water following the death of his wife, Claire.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Scott took part in the 3,600m swim in the Lake District – part of the Keswick Mountain Festival – on May 17, raising more than £4,000 for Kidney Research UK.

Mark, whose initial fundraising target was £1,000, said it was “absolutely amazing for people to donate, I am so very grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am overwhelmed with how much people have raised,” he added.

Mark, pictured with his late wife Claire, raised more than £4,000 for Kidney Research UK.

Mark lost his wife, Claire, last November after she became unwell with a rare blood condition.

Claire, originally from South Elmsall, had suffered with kidney reflux since she was young, and had a kidney removed in her twenties.

Mark said she lived a long time without any issues, but received a transplant in December 2022 after her kidney function deteriorated during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said “everything was fine” after the transplant, but in September last year, Claire became unwell, and was admitted to hospital, where she was also diagnosed with breast cancer, and passed away in November.

Mark swam 3,600m across Derwent Water in May, achieving a time of one hour and seven minutes.

Mark described Claire as “outgoing, funny, caring.”

“She was the life and soul of the party,” he added.

Claire set up the Hair Lounge salon in Pontefract, which Mark said she was “immensely proud” of, having “built the business up from nothing.”

Mark trained five or six times a week leading up to the event, which was the longest he had ever done.

He was supported by his mum, sister, and her two sons, and finished in one hour and seven minutes, placing 37 out of 183.