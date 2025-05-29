Pontefract man, Mark, raises thousands for Kidney Research UK following death of “outgoing, funny, caring” wife, Claire
Mark Scott took part in the 3,600m swim in the Lake District – part of the Keswick Mountain Festival – on May 17, raising more than £4,000 for Kidney Research UK.
Mark, whose initial fundraising target was £1,000, said it was “absolutely amazing for people to donate, I am so very grateful.”
“I am overwhelmed with how much people have raised,” he added.
Mark lost his wife, Claire, last November after she became unwell with a rare blood condition.
Claire, originally from South Elmsall, had suffered with kidney reflux since she was young, and had a kidney removed in her twenties.
Mark said she lived a long time without any issues, but received a transplant in December 2022 after her kidney function deteriorated during the Covid pandemic.
Mark said “everything was fine” after the transplant, but in September last year, Claire became unwell, and was admitted to hospital, where she was also diagnosed with breast cancer, and passed away in November.
Mark described Claire as “outgoing, funny, caring.”
“She was the life and soul of the party,” he added.
Claire set up the Hair Lounge salon in Pontefract, which Mark said she was “immensely proud” of, having “built the business up from nothing.”
Mark trained five or six times a week leading up to the event, which was the longest he had ever done.
He was supported by his mum, sister, and her two sons, and finished in one hour and seven minutes, placing 37 out of 183.
