Pontefract micropub The Old Grocers wins Camra award

A micropub in Pontefract has won a Camra award.

The Old Grocers opened in Pontefract in 2019 and was part of a kickstart of the town’s nightlife.

Owner Amanda Johnson said she saw the potential in the town and wanted to see people use their local bars and pubs rather than go to neighbouring towns and cities.

The Old Grocers has now been named Wakefield Camra pub of the year.

Amanda said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be recognised.

“I think when we when we opened we gave other businesses confidence.”

She said she and partner Dave put all their savings on the line when they opened and that trying to survive during the pandemic, when the business was new to the scene, was “incredibly stressful”.

She added: “My partner, Dave, is a quiet person, a humble person, but behind the scenes he works so hard. Without him I couldn't do it.”

She said Paul Cartwright from Pontefract Civic Society had been a big supporter of the business since the beginning.

Pub of the year is voted for by members of the public.

Wakefield Camra said: “The Old Grocers Pontefract has been voted by you as our pub of the year. Congratulations to Dave and Amanda.

"A winner of multiple Pub of The Season awards, this is the first time they have won pub of the year.”

When the pub opened, Amanda said the pub’s mission was to keep people in Pontefract.

Speaking to the Express at the time, she said: “People who enjoy the quirks of the craft beer scene have to travel as far as Leeds and Wakefield.

"I think we could be a key stepping stone in bringing that scene into Pontefract.”

In 2020, ahead of the second pandemic lockdown, the pub sold pint for £2.

As it was just agead of Remembrance Day, Amanda decided to donate the proceeds made to the Royal British Legion.

She said: “We chose to do this because the waste of throwing it away again is so wasteful.

“So if we can at least open for just a few hours to sell it at a discounted price we can at least close down and give a bit back to this charity that has lost so much funding due to coronavirus.