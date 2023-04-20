Keeley Anne Handlovics, 37, owner of KH Mortgages, is up for the Business Ally (individual) award for her charity fundraising work over the past five years.

Keeley has been a driving force behind Kirkland FC’s charity events, raising over £25,000 for different charities, including Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group, in aid of her son, Oakley, who has down syndrome.

She said: “I never thought I would make the shortlist, but I received an email last week inviting me down to the ceremony. Thank you to Barclays for intermediaries for shortlisting me.”

Keeley pulling a pint at last year's Kirklands FC charity football day.

The mortgage advisor is gearing up for this year’s Kirklands FC charity football event, which will be held in August.

Keeley was unable to travel down to London for the award ceremony but will find out tonight (Thursday, April 20) if she was successful in winning the award.

